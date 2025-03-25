L&T-Cloudfiniti partners with three AI start-ups

Mumbai-based Larsen & Toubro (L&T) officially announced here on Tuesday that its division, L&T-Cloudfiniti, has partnered with three leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups, including one based in Europe.

According to a company statement, the collaborations with Hanooman AI, CoRover and Pidima will focus on groundbreaking developments in healthcare, life sciences, vertical AI and conversational technologies.The aim is to transform key industries and drive digital innovation across multiple sectors, by harnessing cutting-edge AI models.

Advertisement

“These collaborations reflect our commitment to driving AI adoption across industries, from healthcare to aerospace, by partnering with the brightest minds and the most innovative companies in the AI landscape. The collective expertise and disruptive technologies from these startups will play a crucial role in shaping the future of AI and will enable L&T Cloudfiniti to provide cutting-edge solutions that deliver tangible business outcomes for clients globally,” L&T Cloudfiniti CEO Seema Ambastha said.

Advertisement

“Hanooman AI pioneers generative healthcare solutions which are scalable, secure, and globally compliant. With Cipher Al. We’re reimagining care for Bharat, making it accessible while advancing precision medicine for the world, sparking a revolution in global health outcomes. From reversing diabetes to discovering new drugs to decipher genomics, the future of healthcare is here,” Hanooman AI CEO & Founder Vishnuvardhan Pogunulu Srinivasulu said about the partnership.

“Our collaboration with L&T-Cloudfiniti allows us to rapidly scale our conversational AI solutions on secure, high-performance GPU infrastructure, reaching global enterprises effectively. Together, we aim to redefine customer interactions, drive operational excellence, and deliver exceptional business value,” CoRover AI Founder CEO Ankush Sabharwal said.

“We are thrilled to partner with L&T Cloudfiniti, a company that shares our vision of transforming enterprise efficiency through AI. This collaboration not only strengthens our presence in India but also accelerates our mission to empower mission-critical enterprises with smarter, faster, and more precise solutions,” Pidima AI Founder & CEO John Marcus said.