LG Electronics lab recognised as int’l testing center for automotive software

LG Electronics announced that it has been recognised as an international certification institute to test the functional safety of automotive software as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its business in the automotive sector.

LG said its software testing center was accredited by the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme as an institute to verify the ISO 26262-6 standard.

ISO 26262-6 focuses on the functional safety of electrical or electronic systems installed in road vehicles and addresses possible risks caused by malfunctioning behavior of such safety-related systems, reports Yonhap News Agency.

LG can now swiftly check the quality and safety of its advanced automotive technologies, including telematics and autonomous driving, at its own facility without the help of other institutions.

Its certificate will be accepted in 70 countries, including the US and Japan, under International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation’s mutual recognition arrangement.

LG’s software lab was previously accredited as an institute to certify the ISO/IEC 25023 standard that measures software product quality and the IEC 61508-3 requirement that addresses functional safety of software systems.

The latest achievement will allow LG to bolster its business in the future mobility sector. The company has been focusing on developing its automotive business in three main areas — infotainment, powertrain, and auto lighting system.