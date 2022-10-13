Lenovo launches Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen in India

Global tech company, Lenovo on Thursday launched its long-awaited 2nd Gen, Tab P11 Pro in India.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) comes with 8GB+256GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 39,990.

It is packed in a polished aluminum frame with the back made of dual tone metal, rendering a matt-glass back texture. The device is available only in one colour; Storm Grey.

In addition to being lightweight and thin (480 grams), the new Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) comes with Oleophobic Display that protects from harmful blue light.

The tab offers an immersive 11.2 inches, 2.5k OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

Its HDR10+ display is certified with 420-nits of brightness, capable of peaking up to 600-nits based on app demands. The P11 Pro also packs Dolby vision for a richer and more realistic viewing experience.

P11 Pro is powered by MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC that offers faster CPU and GPU speeds with improved efficiency, loaded with Android 12 OS, with guaranteed two major Android updates to come in future.

The chipset built on a 6nm design. MediaTek Kompanio 1300T is eight-core chipset with four high-performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores that supports 5g and high-end gaming.

In many aspects, it is a pretty decent processor for a premium mid-range segment tab.

It houses an 8,000 mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging support. Another advantage is that the 20W power brick comes along with the tab.

The power brick can charge up the tab in less than 2 hours, which is quite decent, keeping the massive size of the battery in mind.

Apart from a charger and USB type-C cable, Lenovo’s Precision Pen 3 is also bundled in the box.

Apart from Precision Pen 3, other accessories like a keyboard and back covers are also available separately.

The Tab P11 pro 2nd Gen comes with a single 13 MP rear camera with HDR and A.I support. The 8 MP front camera offers portrait mode, HDR, and 1.4x zoom.

The device offers great multi-tasking, full desktop productivity mode, all-day battery life with intense usage, one USB Type-C port, Micro-SD card slot (no sim tray), and Pogo pin connectors for keyboard attachment.

In the Audio department, it is packed with Quad JBL speakers, optimised with Dolby Atmos and 2x microphones.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd gen) will go on sale on October 17 and will be available on Lenovo India’s official website and E-com Stores.