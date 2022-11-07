Lava launches affordable Blaze 5G smartphone in India

Homegrown smartphone brand Lava International, on Monday launched its first 5G smartphone, Lava Blaze 5G for its consumer in the country, on Amazon at a price of Rs 9,999.

The smartphone had previously been introduced during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022.

The Lava Blaze 5G features a large 6.5 inch HD+ IPS display panel with Widevine L1 support along with a 90Hz refresh rate, 3.5mm jack, and a side mounted ultra-fast fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone sports 50MP AI triple rear camera and 8MP front notch camera for a superior photography experience and selfies.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and backed by most of the supported 5G bands, and has 4GB+3GB Virtual RAM for a high end and lag free user experience and 128 GB internal, expandable up to 1TB.

The smartphone houses a massive 5,000 mAh battery. It offers two colour scheme: Glass Green and Glass Blue colours.