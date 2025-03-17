Largest satellite constellation built by Israeli students launched into space

Nine miniature satellites designed and developed by Israeli high school students were launched into space, according to the Israel Space Agency (ISA).

Calling it “the largest Israeli satellite constellation built by students in nine municipalities,” the ISA said on social media platform X that the satellites were launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Advertisement

According to SpaceX, the satellites were launched at 8.43 a.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

The satellites, including the first-ever Druze satellite developed by students from the Druze community, were deployed into an orbit about 500 km above Earth, where they will remain for about three years with the mission of measuring cosmic radiation and its effects on electronic components, the ISA said in a separate statement on its website.

The development of the satellites was part of the Tevel 2 national project led by the ISA and Tel Aviv University, at a cost of 10.5 million shekels (about 2.88 million dollars), the statement said.

The project aims to connect different Israeli communities and promote equal opportunities in science and technology education, the statement mentioned.

The Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry, in partnership with Tel Aviv University and nine local authorities, has launched the Tevel 2 project with a budget of NIS 10.5 million.

This initiative involves setting up satellite communication stations, allowing students to track mission data and manage operations.

“We are witnessing a winning combination of scientific excellence, technological education, and societal integration,” Uri Oron, director of ISA said.

He added that the Tevel 2 project is a testament to the power of Israeli innovation.

“These satellites will not only provide crucial scientific data but also serve as an inspiration for the next generation of Israeli space scientists,” Oron stated.

Designed to operate for about three years, the project aims to inspire Israel’s next generation of space engineers and scientists.