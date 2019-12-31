Within a few hours we will be opening our doors to year 2020, which has so many new things and technology to offer. Getting new things always means saying goodbye to the old items.

Considering the same, WhatsApp is going to stop supporting a bunch of phones as the company has withdrawn support from such devices.

Among all, Windows Phones are the ones that will be completely locked out after December 31, said Facebook.

iPhones are also included in the list. iPhones running on iOS8 will no longer be supported by the messaging app.

“From February 1, 2020, any iPhone running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3.7 or older,” Facebook said.

Users these operating systems seeking to create new WhatsApp accounts or re-verify existing accounts are already banned from WhatsApp.

“Furthermore, WhatsApp is withdrawing support for all Windows phones from December 31, 2019 – the same month that Microsoft ends support of its Windows 10 Mobile OS,” it added.

WhatsApp, the major messaging service across the globe, was bought by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion. Now Facebook aims to integrate it with its other services Messenger and Instagram.

(With input from agencies)