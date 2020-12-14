While the lineup launch of iPhone 12 was delayed by nearly a month due to the pandemic this year, famed Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the next generation iPhone 13 mass production will be as per the usual schedule.

As per a report issued on Macrumors on Saturday, Ming said that if the iPhone 13 production starts in summer next year, then Apple will launch the next-generation iPhones in September, following its usual release time frame.

In a typical year, Apple usually begins mass production of iPhones in early summer, but iPhone 12 models got delayed due to Covid-19 related lockdown and travel restrictions, hindering the production process.

Kuo denied the concerns regarding Apple supplier TSMC’s capacity utilisation being dropped to 80 per cent from 100 per cent for the A14 chips in the first quarter of 2021, the report stated.

The analyst noted the demand for the iPhone 12 Pro models is strong, which have faced a few camera-related component shortages.

He further noted that this is more of a seasonality factor rather than a capacity utilisation aspect.

The Ultra Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra Wide cameras with fixed focus.

iPhone 13 is expected to come in the same four model sizes as this year’s iPhone 12, but with some major improvements to the camera technology.