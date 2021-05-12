Facebook-owned Instagram has announced to let users add up to four pronouns to their profiles, which they can then display publicly or only to their followers.

It’s another way to express yourself on Instagram and the feature is now available in a few countries today with plans for more. The company, however, did not specify which countries have this feature at the moment.

“Now you can add pronouns to your profile with a new field. It’s another way to express yourself on Instagram and we’ve seen a lot of people adding pronouns already, so hopefully this makes it even easier. Available in a few countries today with plans for more,” said Vishal Shah, VP of Product at Instagram.

People can fill out a form to have a pronoun added, if it’s not already available, or just add it to their bio.

The news comes at a time when a coalition of 44 US Attorneys General has signed a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging Facebook not to launch “Instagram for Kids”, citing mental health and privacy concerns.

The “Instagram for Kids” app will allow children under the age of 13 to begin using the popular photo-sharing app. However, the attorneys general urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch this new platform.

Currently, children under 13 are not allowed to have an Instagram account unless it is explicitly written in the profile description that the account is being managed by a parent or guardian.