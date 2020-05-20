Instagram has launched a new feature called ‘Guides,’ that lets users discover recommendations tips and content from their favourite creators.

“We want Instagram to be a place where you can easily find reliable information and inspiration from your favorite accounts. That’s why we are introducing Guides, a way to more easily discover recommendations, tips and other content from your favorite creators, public figures, organizations and publishers on Instagram,” Instagram said in a statement.

Keeping the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic condition in mind, Instagram has launched Guides for wellness content. The company has also partnered with various public figures and organisations to publish health-related content.

Starting today, you can check out Guides – a new way to discover recommendations on Instagram. We know people are struggling due to COVID-19, so the first Guides focus on wellness content from respected organizations and creators. Find out more: https://t.co/nade33EfoM pic.twitter.com/AgivMXB1vk — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) May 18, 2020

“We know many people are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are first focusing Guides on wellness content. We’ll enable creators to connect with expert organizations to share resources during this time, including tips on how to look after your well-being, maintaining a connection with others or managing anxiety or grief,” the statement read.

This latest feature will be visible separately, similar to the IGTV segment. As of now, a bunch of creators have partnered with Instagram. These creators include @afspnational, @heads_together, @vitaalere, @klicksafe, @headspace_aus, @deepikapadukone, @sudahdong and @eenfance.

While viewing Guides, users will be able to see photos as well as videos of the creators who are engaged with Guides. Moreover, users can learn more by tapping on an image or on video.