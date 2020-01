After 18 month from its initial launch, IGTV has managed to engage 1 billion-plus users compared to Instagram’s 7 million. Due to IGTV’s lackluster result Instagram has removed the IGTV shortcut button from the top right corner of the app’s home screen.

For reference, TikTok received 1.15 billion downloads in the same period since IGTV launched in June 2018. In just the US, TikTok received 80.5 million downloads compared to IGTV’s 1.1 million since then, according to research commissioned by TechCrunch from Sensor Tower.

“Very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app… We always aim to keep Instagram as simple as possible, so we’re removing this icon based on these learnings and feedback from our community,” the report quoted a Facebook spokesperson.

Additionally, Instagram has started testing its direct messaging feature to its desktop site, meaning now one can finally keep up with their conversations from browser. Facebook’s plans to allow Instagram DMs over the web were first revealed last year by noted app leaker Jane Manchun Wong.

With the upcoming update, users will be able to create chats from the profile screen via a newly added “message” button and one may also able to share posts to others via DM as well as receive notifications on desktop if the browser supports it.

It also said social media platforms would extend end-to-end encryption from WhatsApp to include Instagram Direct and all of Facebook Messenger, though it could take years to complete, TechCrunch reports.

(With input from agencies)