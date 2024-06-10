Indian doctors praise new study showing ‘Viagra’ can help prevent dementia

Praising a new study by University of Oxford researchers, who found that the Viagra drug, also called Sildenafil, has the potential to prevent dementia (memory loss), Delhi-based doctors on Sunday said that this is a pathbreaking trial linking “Sildenafil with improvement in vascular dementia”.

According to Dr. Rajeev Mehta, Senior Psychiatrist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, is a type of dementia that affects thinking, memory and day-to-day behaviour due to conditions that damage blood vessels and disrupt blood flow to the brain.

“India has a high burden of cognitive disease impairment due to vascular disease. It is important to note that in vascular dementia, memory deficiency or forgetfulness occurs in steps,” Mehta said in a statement.

The research showed that Viagra (Sildenafil), mostly used for erectile dysfunction, has the capability to open minute blood vessels of the brain, thus improving blood flow and resulting in improvement of memory loss.

As per an article in Science Direct, the burden of vascular contribution to cognitive impairment and dementia is substantially high in India.

There are about 5.3 million dementia patients in India and nearly 40 per cent are estimated to be due to vascular dementia.

Dr.Jitendra Nagpal, Chairman, The Institute of Mental Health, Moolchand Hospital said that further comprehensive multi-centric trials are needed to substantiate these findings. However, any benefits to chronic suffering from such dementia would be a welcome step in cognitive recovery.

“Besides increasing age, vascular dementia can also happen with stroke, wherein blood supply to part of the brain is suddenly cut off or reduced. This damages and eventually kills brain cells. There is narrowing and blockage of the small blood vessels inside the brain,” Nagpal mentioned.

In India, Sildenafil is available in the strength of 25mg to 100 mg and is commonly available across chemist’s shops, costing roughly Rs 25 per tablet