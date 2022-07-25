Huawei’s former subsidiary Honor pulls out  India team amid investigation

Chinese smartphone brand Honor, which once operated under the parent company Huawei, has officially pulled out its team from the Indian market.

As per South China Morning Post, though the Honor business is struggling in India but the company will stay in activity, oversaw by Indian origin-based partners. However, the brand will take on a “very safe approach.”

Honor CEO Zhao Ming told state-run paper Securities Times that. Honor framed the India group a couple of years prior. However, decided to leave for “obvious reasons”.

The decision came as Indian specialists like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have led strikes and examinations of significant Chinese smartphones players like Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi.

Honor once held a 3 percent piece of the pie in the Indian smartphone market during 2018, yet dropped out from the competition after the US put sanctions against Huawei over security breaching allegations.

Battling to keep its customer business drifting after the US sanctions, Chinese tech-manufacturer Huawei in November auctions off its Honor smartphones business resources for China-based Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co Ltd.

Honor smartphones were hit by US actions that keep Huawei from working with US organizations.

Since its creation in 2013, the Honor brand has targeted the young market by offering smartphones in the low-to mid-end cost range.

In the following seven years, Honor formed into a cell phone brand that sent more than 70 million units every year.

In India, Honor had entered the PC and laptop market and extended its wearables portfolio in the country.

(Inputs from IANS)