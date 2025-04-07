How to get more followers on X (Twitter)? Also understand blue & gold tick verifications

Your follower count on X (formerly Twitter) can be a game-changer—whether you’re building a personal brand, promoting a business, or growing a community. But gaining real, more engaged followers on X takes more than just posting random thoughts. It’s about strategy, storytelling, and authenticity. Add to that X’s revamped verification system—blue tick for individuals and gold tick for organizations—and there’s even more incentive to build a strong presence.

Let’s dive into how you can grow your followers on X and what the blue and gold ticks really mean in 2025.

Advertisement

Optimize your profile first

First impressions count. Your profile is the digital storefront that convinces people whether or not they should follow you. Use a clear profile picture that reflects your identity or brand. Craft a short but engaging bio that tells people who you are and what they can expect from your content.

Advertisement

Add a link to your website, blog, or portfolio. A header image that complements your message or personal aesthetic also adds a professional touch. A complete, attractive profile increases the chances of people clicking that follow button when they come across your content.

Create content that adds value

No one follows an account that only talks about itself. People follow accounts that offer them something—knowledge, entertainment, inspiration, or perspective. Think about what your niche is, and start posting around that theme. If you’re in marketing, share case studies, tools, or campaign breakdowns.

If you’re a creator, show your process, thoughts, and behind-the-scenes moments. Tweets that educate, inspire, or make people laugh tend to perform well. Threads are particularly effective for storytelling or unpacking a topic. End your threads with a soft call-to-action like “Follow for more tips” to encourage growth.

Be social, not just a broadcaster

Many people forget the “social” in social media. If you’re only broadcasting and never replying, retweeting, or commenting, you’re missing out on organic growth. Reply to tweets from people in your niche—not just with emojis, but with actual thoughts. Quote-tweet others when you have something valuable to add.

Join X Spaces and participate in conversations. Even just listening to a Space can connect you with like-minded accounts. When you consistently show up and contribute, people start noticing and following. Engagement builds familiarity, and familiarity builds followers.

Use hashtags and trends strategically

Hashtags aren’t dead—but they should be used sparingly and purposefully. Including one or two relevant hashtags can increase your discoverability, especially for niche topics or communities. Trending hashtags can boost visibility, but only if your content naturally fits the conversation. Forced or off-topic trend-hopping can feel spammy and might alienate potential followers.

Instead, watch what’s trending in your area of interest and thoughtfully contribute to those discussions. This positions your account as active and informed.

Timing and consistency matter

You don’t need to tweet a hundred times a day, but you do need to show up consistently. Whether it’s once a day or a few times a week, the key is maintaining a rhythm so your followers know what to expect.

Timing also plays a role. Most users are active during early mornings, lunch hours, and late evenings. Try experimenting with different time slots to find when your audience is most responsive. Consistency builds momentum—and momentum builds followers.

Collaborate and cross-pollinate

Some of the fastest-growing accounts on X grow through collaboration. Partnering with others in your niche—whether through Spaces, joint threads, or shoutouts—can introduce your profile to a wider but still relevant audience. This kind of cross-pollination brings in followers who are already interested in your type of content.

Instead of asking for a retweet, offer to collaborate on something valuable or insightful. Genuine connections lead to more meaningful exposure.

Consider paid promotion if you have budget

If you’re serious about growing fast and have some budget, X offers paid promotions for tweets and accounts. Boosting your best-performing tweets can help you reach people who aren’t following you yet. But it’s important that your profile, content, and messaging are polished before you spend money.

Ads can drive traffic, but only value can retain more X followers. Make sure what they see after clicking is worth the follow.

The Blue Tick and Gold Tick: What do they mean?

In recent years, X introduced a new verification model that shifted away from legacy verification to a more democratized, subscription-based system. Today, getting a blue or gold tick is about transparency, identity, and platform credibility.

Blue Tick

The blue tick now comes with an X Premium subscription, available to anyone who meets basic identity requirements. It’s ideal for creators, thought leaders, journalists, freelancers, or anyone looking to build authority.

Verified users get access to features like longer tweets, editing capabilities, reduced ads, and boosted visibility in replies and searches. Importantly, having the blue tick signals to others that you’re a real person and not a bot—adding a layer of trust. The cost is roughly $8 per month on web and slightly more on mobile.

To get verified, you’ll need to be active, have a complete profile, and not be involved in spammy or deceptive practices.

#Twitter has replaced its recognisable bird logo with the letter “X” as its new official mark marking the latest major shift since Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. This comes after Musk’s weekend announcement.#TwitterLogo #TwitterX #ElonMusk #BlueBird #logo… pic.twitter.com/b5QErWd3fN — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) July 24, 2023

Gold Tick

The gold tick is reserved for organizations and brands. This includes media houses, companies, government bodies, and nonprofits. It signifies a verified entity and includes access to an organization dashboard where you can manage affiliated accounts, such as employees or sub-brands.

The cost is higher—about $1,000 per month for the main brand account and $50 per month per affiliate. But for large organizations, this cost brings credibility, visibility, and protection from impersonation. The gold tick is particularly valuable for businesses running campaigns, handling customer queries, or engaging in thought leadership on X.

Growing your presence on X is a mix of smart content, human interaction, and consistent effort. It’s not just about getting more X followers—it’s about building a community. Understanding the platform’s verification systems helps you make decisions about credibility and growth.

Whether you’re going for the blue tick to build a creator brand or the gold tick to represent your organization, X remains a powerful platform—if you know how to use it.

So tweet smart, engage genuinely, and let your voice be heard.