Twitter users may need to pay upto $20 for verification badge

Soon after completing the Twitter acquisition, Elon musk has started changing its fundamental operations.

In less than 24 hours after $44 billion Twitter deal, he decided to change its homepage.

The feature will allow logged-out users visiting Twitter.com to be redirected to the explore page that shows trending tweets and news stories, the Verge reported.

Now, Twitter has planned to charge users $19.99 for verification.

According to The Verge, employees got their first deadline from Elon Musk — meet his deadline for starting paid verification on the platform or leave immediately.

Twitter Blue, the company’s $4.99 per month optional subscription that unlocks additional features will convert into a more expensive subscription that also verifies users.

The company is planning to charge for a new Twitter Blue subscription.

Verified users will have 90 days to subscribe under the current plan in order to keep their blue checkmark otherwise they will lose, the report said.

The team members working on the project have been given a deadline of November 7 to launch Twitter’s new feature. In case of failing to do so, they will be terminated from their job.

Earlier on Monday in reply to a twitter user Musk Tweeted, “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

The Twitter Blue subscription became widely available over a year ago as a way to read articles from some publishers without advertisements and make other changes to the application, such as changing the colour of the app’s icon on the home screen.

Musk wants subscriptions to increase to cover up to half of the business’s total revenue.

Recently, Musk said that the platform could expand or even get rid of the 280-character limit on the platform.

He also confirmed that the company under him looked into increasing the length of videos so that users could post longer videos.