Horror writer Stephen King has quite Facebook, saying there is too much fake news and misinformation on the platform.

“I’m quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that’s allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users’ privacy. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like,” said King in a tweet.

I'm quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users' privacy. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2020

King is politically active and very outspoken regarding his views on US President Donald Trump.

His Facebook had 5.6 million followers at the time his account was deleted.

Meanwhile, Facebook has not issued any statement on the matter.

King has written more than 50 books and has sold over 350 million copies worldwide. Some of his writings have also been adapted into feature films, miniseries, television series, and comic books.

Films that were based on King’s work are rated among the world’s top and classic movies of all time. These primarily include The Shawshank Redemption, The Dead Zone, The Shining, and The Green Mile, among the others.

(With input from agencies)