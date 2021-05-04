A day after Clubhouse app announced that it is testing an Android version with a handful of friendly testers, homegrown audio-only app fireside made its debut in the country on Tuesday.

Fireside belongs to the house of short-video making platform Chingari.

Reports suggested that the app will be available on both the iOS and Android platforms.

“The pandemic has imbued uncertainty and isolation, leaving people craving for human interaction. fireside enables users to listen to the voice of their loved ones by bridging emotional gaps, leaving them emotionally touched and connected,” Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, fireside, said in a statement.

The company added that while using fireside, users can do regular work like playing video games, working out, create visual art, etc and the “app will ensure that your voice is heard”.

The app offers a common virtual location (room) with common shared topics or interests so that like-minded people can come together for long and meaningful conversations.

The nature of the sessions on the platform can range from discussions, debates, educational talks, helplines, post-match sports reviews, quizzes, or even a leisurely banter among friends in big cities, small towns, or even villages.

“With a keen focus on building rich communities, fireside aims to cater to the Indian market with clubs and groups that are tailored to suit local needs and sensibilities,” Ghosh added.