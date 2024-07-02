Hiring in India’s pharma, IT, FMCG sectors saw growth in June: Report

Major sectors such as pharma/biotech (6 per cent), AI-ML (20 per cent) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) (12 per cent) showed positive growth in hiring activity in the month of June, a new report showed on Monday.

According to the Naukri JobSpeak Index, hiring in the pharma/biotech sector showed resilience, with notable growth in cities like Hyderabad (18 per cent), Baroda (27 per cent), and Mumbai (14 per cent).

Hiring was dominated by professionals with over 16 years of experience, contributing to a significant 58 per cent increase year-on-year.

“Gujarat, has been a silver lining in an otherwise turbulent market and it’s now encouraging to see emerging cities in Rajasthan such as Jodhpur and Udaipur join the fray,” said Dr Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of Naukri.com.

In the IT sector, Jaipur (16 per cent), Kochi (6 per cent) and Delhi-NCR (4 per cent) emerged as bright spots.

Hiring in smaller startups was subdued while unicorns recorded an astonishing 30 per cent growth, according to the report.

Maintaining its momentum, the FMCG sector was buoyed by strong performances in Bengaluru (24 per cent), Delhi (23 per cent), and Mumbai (34 per cent).

While fresher hiring saw a marginal 3 per cent increase, professionals with over 16 years of experience saw a robust 41 per cent growth, the report mentioned.