HCL Technologies on Monday announced that it has set up two new technology delivery centres in Vilnius, Lithuania. These centres will support its clients based in Baltic, Nordic and Benelux regions.

On the occasion, HCL Technologies Senior Vice President and Head of Financial Services (Europe) Sudip Lahiri said, “as part of our business and development strategy we plan to significantly invest in Lithuania. Lithuania is a country rich in talent and is strategically well positioned within the European Union, with strong connections and partnerships with nearshore Nordic countries.”

He further added that the new offices in Vilnius’s Asgaard Keys and Technopolis Alfa region marks a significant milestone in company’s commitment to help clients. With that aim, HCL is aiming to attract specialist talent to develop local capabilities in the areas of infrastructure automation, blockchain and other emerging digital technologies.

HCL Technologies has been present in Lithuania since 2016, and has about 500 employees.

(With input from agencies)