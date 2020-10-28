Popular motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson had announced the launched its first-ever electric bicycle that the company says will go on sale in March 2021. With this, Harley-Davidson is introducing its bike-division as a separate company called, ‘Serial 1 Cycle Company’.

“The formation of Serial 1 allows Harley-Davidson to play a key role in this mobility revolution while allowing Serial 1 to focus exclusively on the e-bicycle customer and deliver an unmatched riding experience rooted in freedom and adventure,” Aaron Frank, Brand Director for Serial 1 Cycle Company, said in a statement on Tuesday.

In terms of design, it is inspired by the brands very first motorcycle from 1903. The bicycle will come with white tires, leather saddle, hand grips and sleek black frame.

The price of the electric bicycle is yet to be announced.

According to the company, the global eBicycle market was estimated to be over $15 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at an annual rate of more than 6 per cent from 2020 to 2025.

In addition, BMW is making electric bikes and motorcycles, Audi is manufacturing electric mountain bikes, Mercedes-Benz unveiled an electric scooter, Ford acquired e-scooter startup Spin, and Jeep recently unveiled a high-powered electric mountain bike.