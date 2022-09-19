GTA 6 gameplay footage leaks online

Over 90 videos purportedly showing the engine, gameplay, and more from an early development build of the upcoming popular game series, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) have appeared online, according to media reports.

Windows Central reports that the historic leak gives players a look at how Grand Theft Auto 6 is being developed and confirms earlier rumours about the series’ first female protagonist and Vice City as the game’s setting.

The game, originally known as GTA 6, has amassed a record-breaking 170 million sales to date and will be the first mainline release since 2013’s GTA V.

According to the article, over 90 videos from the project are already making the rounds, displaying its engine, intended setting, and early gameplay variations.

The narrative, set to draw inspiration from the infamous Bonnie and Clyde, also reportedly aims to retain the franchise’s satirical themes while crafting a more inclusive tone.

The alleged GTA 6 footage comes via GTA Forums user “tepotuberhacker,” posting various snippets of its open world in action from what appears to be an early development build.

The more than 90 leaked videos give players a thorough look at thefts, NPC interactions, vehicle interactions, and more from the game’s expansive sandbox.

The video appears to be from builds that are at least a few years old, indicating that work has been underway with recent GTA V content upgrades.

(inputs from IANS)