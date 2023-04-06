Growth of Digital Product Engineering industry & challenges to adopt digital transformation

In today’s market, developing a product that benefits businesses and improving client experience is quite a challenging proposition, especially at a time when customers’ attention spans have significantly shrunk. Even routine tasks have become more challenging in the wake of various distractions, including notifications on our phones, pings on our laptops, and vibrations on our smartwatches.

Against this backdrop, it is essential to redefine oneself and make a substantial shift towards digital transformation if one wants to help any product or service industry to succeed and flourish.

The relevance of something yesterday may not hold true today. Relevance theories are always changing. Businesses can now improve their product on offer by utilising highly-developed technologies. The only way to remain relevant in the world is to embrace digitalization. Even digitalization changes with time in its own special way. So, the longer one waits to move, the lesser benefits they will ultimately receive.

Companies need to embrace digital engineering because to remain competitive in a world that is gradually moving towards digital technology. By using digital technology and software-based solutions to address complicated business issues, businesses may boost productivity, save costs, and offer their clients cutting-edge goods and services.

Companies can use the data produced by Internet-connected devices to gain crucial insights that improve decision making and enhance business performance.

The digital product engineering process facilitates long-term business growth through numerous product cycle phases from ideation to deployment. To design and develop a product, solution, system, or service that improves their operations, businesses can profit from product engineering services with a strong focus on digital transformation.

The worldwide digital engineering sourcing industry, which is still mostly untapped, is touted to develop enormously over the next few years and will undoubtedly continue to evolve quickly.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects, several businesses took a decision to move forward actively, which affected every aspect of business globally. Everyone understood the simple point that was stated throughout this phase – that the future is digital. Digital engineering techniques are thought to be crucial for survival. Since the economies have started to expand once again, a new universe has emerged in which thought and behaviour have completely changed. Leadership in every firm has started to advocate technical advancements that will increase production and foster innovation.

IoT is being used by many businesses to change their operations to expand. The demand for digital systems and services has also increased quickly with the shift to remote and, more recently, hybrid work. As a result, there is an explosion in data production today, which has made it possible for digital engineering capabilities to advance.

The increased demand for and expanding capabilities of digital engineering are expected to have a significant impact on the transformation of several industries, including manufacturing to make it more efficient, agile, and flexible; healthcare to create new medical devices and improve patient care; transportation to increase safety; retailers are interacting with customers in a different way because of digital engineering, which enables them to provide individualised experiences; financial services are being improved to make them safer and easier to use. Innovation in educational technology increases accessibility and learning results. With the Internet of Things-enabled equipment and precision farming methods, the agriculture sector increased productivity and sustainability. Digital engineering is being utilised to improve the efficiency and dependability of energy systems through the use of smart grids and renewable energy technology.

As per the research, it is being experienced that the digital transformation in reality faces a lot of challenges. These are:

Acceptability: The challenge of digital transformation is generally underestimated by organisations. They attempt to reduce it to a single undertaking or objective, but it is essentially a lifelong journey. It might be overwhelming because there are so many moving bits and components that must come together.

Missing leadership focus: Lack of a clear owner or leader is another factor that is contributing to the failure of digital transformation initiatives. When it should be a company-wide initiative, it is often regarded as an IT project. For it to succeed, there needs to be support from the top down.

Limited database: Data is a potent tool that can aid businesses in making wiser decisions. Yet, many businesses do not fully utilise data. They either lack proper data or don’t know how to use it. They, consequently, rely too much on intuition and past experience resulting in less than ideal choices. Organisations must invest in data governance and data analytics if they want to make the most of their data.

Customer experience: Like employees, customers are the lifeblood of every company. Therefore, it’s critical to provide them with a satisfying experience. However, many businesses fall short on this count. They don’t prioritise the customer or provide them with the individualised care they want. Customers are consequently increasingly choosing rival businesses.

Despite the complexity of the process of digital transformation, there are numerous methods for businesses to stop just talking about it and actually put it into practice. The first phase should involve developing a solid plan with clear objectives. It’s simple to lose focus or let complexity overwhelm without a plan. Once leadership and ownership roles are defined, an entire organisation should be involved in digital transformation instead of viewing it as a mere IT initiative.

Companies must put their implementation efforts last. This step is difficult for many businesses, but it must be completed correctly. It may be useful to work with a business that specialises in digital transformation. If done properly, digital transformation may improve customer experience, increase company agility, and remove obstacles. Businesses can position themselves for success by investing the time necessary to develop a comprehensive plan and concentrating on implementation.