Google to make Meet availablle on Zoom and other platforms

Search engine giant Google is planning to launch Meet across a number of platforms, including Zoom by 2023.

Google announced in a blog post that Zoom Rooms and Google Meet devices will both be able to join Google Meet sessions, either directly from a Zoom Room or Google Meet device’s calendar or by adding a meeting code.

Zoom interop will be available on all Meet devices running ChromeOS, and support for additional things will follow.

All Zoom Rooms will have Google Meet interop enabled across all platforms. Administrators can enable interop for registered devices, enabling trustworthy devices to join cross-platform calls without knocking.

“In the hybrid workplace, organisations are struggling to connect their conference rooms to colleagues in different organisations due to platform interoperability challenges,” the company said.

“To help overcome this, we have been working to give customers as much flexibility as possible to connect with people within and outside their networks,” it added.

Poly and Logitech will be the first two video conferencing companies to provide Meet for Android-based gadgets.

Customers who now own Poly or Logitech Android-based devices will be able to switch to Meet by only obtaining a Meet licence for these gadgets.