After a user reported that Google’s Nest Hub was showing images from other cameras when he tried to stream from his home security camera, the tech giant has temporarily killed Nest Hub and Assistant integration for Mi Home smart home products.

The incident came into light after it was reported on Reddit, the user (/r/Dio-V) had recently purchased a Xiaomi Mijia 1080p smart camera for his own home, but when he tried to stream video from his camera to his Nest Hub, the device started showing still images from a stranger’s house instead, according to the media reports.

The initial report was filed by Android Police, from where tech news publication picked it and news reached out to Google.

“We are aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. “In the meantime, we are disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices.”

In the images and video shared, one can see a still from someone’s room where a man is sleeping, another shows an image of a sleeping baby, one shows a kid playing with toys.

Recently, security camera start-up Wyze announced that it was hit by a data leak that exposed the personal information of more than a whopping 2.4 million of its customers. The data breach happened when it was “accidentally” left exposed while being transferred to a new database to make the data easier to query.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is yet to comment on the situation and Google has already started an investigation.

