Google’s 2016 flagship smartphone, the original Pixel has not received the November security patch. The latest patch fixes some severe exploits and also brings the camera and display-related improvements to the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the media has reported.

The original Pixel was not supposed to receive the Android 10 operating system (OS) as Google had only guaranteed two years of major software updates and three years of security patches. This original device kickstarted the first-party line up of Made by Google hardware.

While the former got extended, the latter did not, and the 2016 flagship today did not receive the November security patch, 9to5Google reported on Monday.

It also set the design language for the first few phones with a distinctive shade that persisted up to the Pixel 3a. It also set how Google ideally wants both phones to look the same and just differ by screen size, the report added.

The November security patch that is being rolled out fixes a number of ‘high’ and ‘critical’ severity exploits.

