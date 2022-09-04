As the launch date approaches, tech giant Google’s upcoming flagship smartphone Google Pixel 7 Pro has reportedly surfaced in a brief unboxing video posted on Facebook.

The smartphone was taken from a box in the video, published by the Bangladeshi technology retailer Gadgetfull BD. The device showed a sleek black exterior with the Google ‘G’ logo imprinted on the back, reports The Verge.

The tech giant first teased the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at I/O in May and is likely to launch the device next month alongside the Pixel Watch.

The smartphone in the video matches up with Google’s official renders, complete with the aluminium camera bar with two cutouts for the sensors, the report said.

It even features what looks like Google Pixel’s official animation sequence when it’s booted up, followed by a device setup screen, it added.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that the tech giant is working on a foldable smartphone — Pixel Fold — that is likely to feature a ‘full screen’ interior with an ultra-micro-hole camera set on the phone’s frame.

The proposed Pixel foldable’s back is more in line with the upcoming Pixel 7, suggesting it will sport a camera visor with holes cut out for the camera sensors, citing a tipster.