The first generation of Google Pixel, Pixel and Pixel XL, is likely to get an update in December, reports states.

The phones did not receive the November update patch. As per a report on The Verge, the two phones will get ‘one final software update’ in December.

The tech giant had earlier said that the first-gen phones will not be receiving November updates and December update will ‘encapsulates a variety of updates’ that combine all the patches from both months.

The latest patch fixes some severe exploits and also brings the camera and display-related improvements to the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the media has reported.

Google Pixel users were surprised to see the Android 10 as the original Pixel was not supposed to receive the Android 10 operating system (OS). Google had only guaranteed two years of major software updates and three years of security patches. This original device kickstarted the first-party line up of Made by Google hardware.

(With input from agencies)