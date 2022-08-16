Google Pixel devices to get new Android 13

Tech giant Google has started rolling out the much awaited Android 13 with many new features, which includes improved privacy controls, language settings and more, starting with Pixel devices. Its previous version ‘Android 12’ was launched in 2021.

The new Android 13 update will roll out to Samsung Galaxy, ASUS, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi and more later this year.

“Android 13 comes with new capabilities for your phone and tablet, like extending app colour theming to even more apps, language settings that can be set on an app level, improved privacy controls…” Sameer Samat, VP of Product Management, Android and Google Play, said in a blogpost.

Google has said it comes with a fresh look and style that builds on Material You. Users can customise non-Google apps to match their phone’s wallpaper theme and colours, making the home screen more cohesive and unique to the style.

Android 13 offers an updated media player which adapts itself based on the music or podcast you’re listening to, this new feature enhance the look and feel experience of users.

“For example, when you are listening to music, the media player spotlights album artwork and has a playback bar that dances as you progress through a song. It even works for media played through Chrome,” the company said.

It permits users further to change Bedtime mode with backdrop diminishing and dark theme based on user need. These screen choices assist users’ eyes with adjusting to the dim when they are going to hit the hay, and return to sleep if you wake up and check your phone in the midnight.

Users can likewise prevent any undesirable access to their clipboard. If they copy sensitive data like email address, telephone number or login info on your device. Android 13 will automatically clear your clipboard history sooner or later.

On supported earphones that empower head tracking, Spatial Audio moves the wellspring of the sound to adjust to how you turn your head, giving you a more vivid listening experience on your Android phone or tablet.

Android 13 takes on Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio, another Bluetooth sound standard that that results in lower latency than classic audio.

This permits you to hear sound that better synchronises with the sound’s source, decreasing delay. With Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio, you can likewise enjoy the upgraded sound quality and broadcast audio to multiple devices at the same time.

