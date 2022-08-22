Searches for 5G smartphone has been increased nearly 2 times on Flipkart in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, the e-commerce platform said on Monday.

As per platform sales trends, the interest for 5G smartphones in the Rs 10,000-15,000 has seen almost a four times rise in the first half of 2022 as against a similar period last year.

Among the top five states where customers are searching for 5G cell phones are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The trend is set to additionally escalate as the nation plans to enter the 5G era this year after a successful 5G spectrum auction.

“Over the past few quarters, we have witnessed an increasing demand for 5G smartphones that will offer higher internet speed across metros and smaller cities, with nearly 75 per cent of the searches coming from tier 2 and beyond cities,” said Kunal Gupta, Senior Director, Mobiles at Flipkart,

Smartphone brands including, Motorola, Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, realme and POCO, among others, have launched wide range of 5G smartphones across various prices, starting from Rs 12,999.

The installed base of smartphones with 5G abilities has crossed 5 crore in the nation, as per Counterpoint Research.

