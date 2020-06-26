Google’s five years as the dominant solution for photo storage across platforms get a major redesign, bringing search front-and-centre with a new three-tab structure: Photos, Search and Library.

The refreshed look, which includes fresh ways to navigate the app and a simplified pinwheel icon, is designed to better highlight your favorite old pictures, Google said.

Google has also introduced a map view that lets you explore the photos and videos that you’ve taken by location.

“A lot of people really love the product, and the reason they love it is a little bit different than what we initially designed it for,” said David Lieb, product lead for Google Photos.

“The thing they really love it for is this idea of nostalgia, and reminiscing, and looking back on your photos. So in this redesign, we decided to really lean into that. We think in the long run, that is the unique, durable value of Google Photos,” he added.

The main tab contains all the photos and videos but users will see larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos.

“The library tab contains the most important destinations in your photo library, like Albums, Favorites, Trash, Archive and more. If you’re in the US, EU or Canada, you’ll also see our Print Store, where you can purchase printed products featuring your own photos,” Google explained.

As part of the new search tab, users will see an interactive map view of photos and videos. One can pinch and zoom around the globe to explore photos of his or her travels.

“If you enable location from your device camera, Location History, or manually add locations, those photos have always been organized and searchable by place in Google Photos. Rolling out today, they’ll also show up on the map view,” said Google.

Google has also moved automatic creations -like movies, collages, animations, stylized photos and more -from the “For you” tab (which is now gone) and into Memories.

The company has also simplified the Google Photos icon, while retaining that familiar pinwheel shape to remind you of past memories.