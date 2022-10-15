Google Meet adds new tool to automatically zoom in for clear visibility

The tech behemoth Google has unveiled a new tool for Meet users that will automatically frame the video to increase visibility.

Meet will automatically frame the video before a user enters a meeting to make sure everyone is equally viewable, the business claimed in a blog post.

Because the automatic framing only occurs once, there are no motion disturbances that could detract from the meeting’s main topic. However, the video may always be manually reframed.

There is no admin control available for this function. This feature will be off by default, but the user has the option to enable it.

Google stated that the new feature would launch on November 2.

The function was initially introduced at Google Cloud Next 2022.

The business has previously touted a Meet feature that would let users silence themselves by releasing the spacebar while holding it down to unmute themselves.

According to Google, consumers will find it simpler to speak up during meetings by swiftly unmuting.

“This feature helps in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself. This feature is OFF by default and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings,” the company said.

According to the company, “Hey Google” voice control behaviour for Google Meet devices has been modified.

The Google Assistant will only be available after this update if a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of a meeting that is about to start.