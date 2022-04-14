Google launches “Switch To Android” App for iPhone

The war between Google and Apple took an interesting turn when tech- giant Google silently launched its much-awaited ‘Switch to Android’ app on the App Store in a few countries, including the US.

Somehow, if an iPhone user desires to use android, on its Apple phone, this recently unveiled app could come in handy. The App is supposed to make the transition from Apple to android easier by assisting users to import data such as their contacts, calendar, photos, and videos to their new Android phone.

There are sets of instructions that will enable Apple users to disable or turn off Apple’s iMessage services. The android app on the iPhone will have them connect with iCloud to migrate its photo and video library to Android.

Google’s Switch to Android website has not yet been updated to indicate the new app is available and the company has not officially announced its launch. The app is also not appearing on Google’s developer page on App Store or in App Store search results. It can only be found when clicking the direct link.

Currently, the Switch to Android website guides users through the standard process for moving to Android which involves users backing up their contacts, calendar, photos, and videos via the Google Drive iOS app before changing devices.

It should be noted that in the fiscal year 2021, hardware-focused Apple’s 365.82 billion US dollar revenue trumped Alphabet (Google) which generated 257.64 billion US dollars that same year.