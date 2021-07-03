Google in the US has doubled the number of Black employees in its leadership team to 7.1 per cent from 3.6 per cent the year prior.

It has made significant gains in hiring employees of colours, saying that it is exciting to build on the goals such as increasing the representation of underrepresented groups by 30 per cent by 2025.

The number of women in Google leadership globally rose from 26.7 per cent to 28.1 per cent. Still, Google’s US workforce is 68 per cent male and 32 per cent female.

“We will continue to build with and for underrepresented groups where structural and systemic barriers to belonging are the highest, as well as co-create solutions to address racial equity, gender equity, and accessibility with experts and leaders around the world,” the report said.

“2020 has left us more committed than ever to creating a workplace and world where we all feel a sense of belonging,” the company said.

Google said that it is holding itself accountable for anti-racism at every level of the company, from leadership to all Googlers.

“We have incorporated diversity, equity, and inclusion evaluation considerations in all performance reviews at the VP level and above to drive leadership accountability,” the report mentioned.

Google said it has made concrete, global commitments to racial equity company-wide, from hiring criteria to leadership accountability, community investments, and new product creation.

“We have created racial equity commitments and an Equity Program Management Office with input from members of our Black Leadership Advisory Group and Black Googlers Network employee resource group,” it noted.