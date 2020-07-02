Tech giants Google and Apple have temporarily blocked access to those Chinese apps that were still available on the Play Store or App Store in India even after the Central government banned 59 apps earlier this week.

“While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India,” PTI quoted a Google spokesperson as saying.

However, the spokesperson did not disclose details of the apps that Google had blocked.

Like Google, Apple too has pulled down several similar applications from its App Store such as Club Factory, Shein, Bigo Live, Meitu and others.

According to sources, developers of many of the 59 banned apps had taken down their apps from Google Play Store voluntarily.

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, UC Browser, SHAREit and WeChat, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The information technology ministry had said that the decision was taken “in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The ban was brought under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and the provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009.