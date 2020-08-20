Google services like Gmail and Drive is back for some users after suffering a global outage earlier in the day. Services across the world including in India was disrupted since Thursday morning with issues like inability to log in, add attachments and receive messages.

Google acknowledged the issue being faced by users and said, “We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:39 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem.”

The Down Detector portal that tracks outages showed 62 per cent people facing problems with attachments and 25 per cent reporting issues with log-ins.

Earlier in the day, G suite status dashboard – which provides performance information on various Google services – said the company is “investigating reports of an issue with Gmail”.

As per the dashboard, services like Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet have also been affected.

Stating that it will provide an update shortly detailing when it expects to resolve the problem, the company said there is disruption in sending e-mails, Meet recording, creating files in Drive, posting message in Google Chat, among others.

Over 11 per cent of users reported problems with receiving messages on the popular email service.

Netizens also turned to Twitter to air out their concerns around the issue with hashtag #Gmail featuring among the top trending topics.

“#Gmail server down, unable to attach any documents,” posted one user on Twitter.

“Only can send emails with nothing in them (no text or attachment) a blank email with a title gets through. I’ve tried different accounts, different networks, different equipment,” posted another.