Samsung likely to bring Galaxy S22 Ultra as S22 Note: Report

As per the report, Samsung is going to launch Galaxy S22 Ultra as S22 Note after coming up with their upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

“The S22 Ultra is now ‘dead’ and that the next is actually the S22 Note,” citing tipster, GizmoChina reported on Friday.

Taking the specifications into consideration, the user will find a familiar ‘Note’ design besides getting an S slot. The rear panel will feature a quad-camera setup — 108MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP.

The device is expected to be announced sometime in February, the report said.

According to a recent report, it will have a starting price of $800 in the US.

The report mentioned that the company hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to reach 8 million and 11 million marks, respectively.

The Galaxy S22 series’ Indian variant is expected to skip the next-gen Exynos in favor of the Snapdragon SoC for the first time ever in the region.

