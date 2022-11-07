Fujifilm launches mirrorless Fujifilm X-H2 camera in India

A new mirrorless digital camera, Fujifilm X-H2 from Fujifilm has been released in India, with a new sensor and fast CPU.

The cost of the “Fujifilm X-H2” is Rs 1,99,999. It is packed with a digital camera lens package that costs Rs 2,44,999. The camera as well as the lens kit will soon hit the India market.

The new back-illuminated 40.2 MP “X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor” and the high-speed “X-Processor 5” are both included with the X-H2, according to the company.

Advanced features including the minimum standard ISO125, the highest electronic shutter speed of 1/180000 seconds, and the pixel shift multi shot to better facial emotions complement the new sensor’s improvement of image quality.

Besides these added features, the camera offers functions and interfaces that assist shooting, such as the subject-detection AF (auto-focus) based on Deep Learning technology that automatically detects subjects.

“With the launch of a new high-end globally acclaimed product, the X-H2, our aim is to redefine the consumer experience by providing them with state-of-the art technology that can cater to the versatile demands of the consumers,” said Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India.

It offers inbuilt 8K/30P recording to increase the X Series’ capacity for content creation in both still images and films.

“This new camera is a powerhouse which has the potential to shoot advanced resolution images with minimal effort. It combines the software configuration from its predecessor and marries it with refined hardware capabilities to accommodate a broad range of applications,” said Arun Babu, General Manager, Imaging Devices and Optical Division, Fujifilm India said.