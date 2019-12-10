Fujifilm is expanding its X-series range with the launch of ‘X-Pro3’ mirrorless digital camera, which starts from Rs 1,55,999 in India. The camera comes with company’s own color reproduction technology.

The company claims that the X-Pro3 is the first digital camera to use strong yet lightweight titanium to achieve advanced portability and durability. It also features back-illuminated 26.1MP “X-Trans” CMOS 4″ sensor and “X-Processor 4” image processor engine that ensures the right level of performance and image quality to the user.

“With an intent to further grow the photography industry in India, we always strive to introduce technology that reinforces our capabilities, while allowing our consumers to effortlessly click and share. With the launch of X-Pro3, we aim to enable photography enthusiasts to explore limitless possibilities in the photography world,” said the company officials.

Adding to these features, X-Pro3 has the “Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder”, the world’s only viewfinder that can be switched between optical viewfinder (OVF) and electronic viewfinder (EVF).

The new camera comes with Fujifilm’s unique Film Simulation function with the new “CLASSIC Neg” mode, which simulates colour negative film traditionally chosen for snapshots of day-to-day scenes, so that users can enjoy high-quality photo with versatile tonal variations.

