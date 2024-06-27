TN officials deny discrimination against women in recruitment at Foxconn Facility

Even as the Union government sought a report about the allegation of married women not being hired by Foxconn at its facility in Sriperumpudur, a key supplier for Apple, officials of the Tamil Nadu government dismissed the claim as not true.

The report about discrimination in hiring practices, particularly the systematic exclusion of married women on the ground that they have family responsibilities and pregnancies at Foxconn has created ripples and the Union Labour Ministry has requested a detailed report from the state government.

It was also alleged that the women workers are not allowed to wear religious symbols and ornaments.

Citing the Equal Remuneration Act of 1976, the Union Labour Ministry has called for the report from the Tamil Nadu government besides directing the Regional Chief Labour Commissioner to provide a factual report. Section 5 of the Act prohibits discrimination in recruitment of personnel and workforce.

When contacted, officials with the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) at Sriperumpudur, who didn’t want to be named, maintained that there is no truth in such allegations. However, they admitted that there is no hostel facility for married women and they have to look for accommodation outside.

“We have sent a report to the government on the issue,” an official said, adding the labour laws of the Tamil Nadu government too prohibits discrimination by industries in employment, subject to conditions pertaining to the industry. “If women are employed, they should be given maternity leave as per norms,” he said.

In December 2021, Foxconn was in the news for the wrong reason as there was a mass protest by the women workers at the Foxconn unit over the poor quality of food at the hostel. Hundreds of women blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway as many have taken ill and hospitalised after taking food.

Meanwhile, Foxconn denied the allegations and clarified that 25 per cent of the women workforce at their facility and only 30 per cent of the total workforce is men.

It was also explained that the curb on sporting ornaments is to ensure safety in the production process, which is a standard protocol in many industries. Rumours of discrimination are spread by vested interests, it was pointed out. According to Foxconn, the Sriperumpudur facility is the largest factory in the country providing employment to women with a total workforce of 45,000 workers during peak time.