Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite confirmed in a blog post that Chapter 2 – Season 3 has been pushed back a week to June 11.

Epic has not specified reasons for the delays, but it could be due to unexpected development setbacks due to coronavirus pandemic.

“The new launch day of Season 3 will be Thursday, June 11. Also, make sure to check out a one-time-only live event called The Device, now scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 2 PM ET (please show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot, space is limited!),” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Initially Chapter 2, Season 3 was extended from May 30 to June 2 in an attempt to ensure that everything is in order right before the new season’s launch.

Every new season of Fortnite Battle Royale brings about a new battle pass, along with changes to the map and items. Each unique season has defined an era of Epic Games’ battle royale.

However, players will surely be frustrated by this news, as it’s now the second time that Season 2 has been extended. It’s still unknown what theme Epic has in store for Season 3, but it looks like the espionage and spy games will continue on for an extra week.

Meanwhile, Epic creative director Donald Mustard noted in a tweet that the studio has more than 1,000 people working from home on Fortnite.