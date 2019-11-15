Foldable devices seem to be the next step in the evolution of smartphones since almost every major smartphone maker has announced their own folding phones. Motorola Razr has recently announced their throwback iconic folding phone, only this time it is called Moto Razr. Now, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a foldable phone concept that folds vertically.

The patent was filed back in August 2018 before it was granted and published last month. Sketches of the device show the phone has a small display at the top when folded and the display would likely show info such as time, caller ID, and notifications, news portal GizmoChina reported on Thursday.

In the unfolded state, the device takes the form factor of a regular-sized smartphone with minimum bezels. The back of the device features a dual-camera setup.

Last week, the company patented a foldable smartphone with five pop-up camera setup. Xiaomi is expected to release a foldable phone by the end of 2019.

According to the patent, this foldable phone has an outward-folding screen and depending on how a user holds it, the five cameras can either be rear cameras or front-facing cameras.

The sketches of the device suggest that it will have really thin bezels and no display notch. The patent seems to have been submitted on August 20 and was approved and published last week.

(With input from agencies)