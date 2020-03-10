Taking a step closer to merge Instagram to Facebook, the latter is testing the ability that would allow Facebook Stories to be cross-posted to Instagram Stories, reports stated on Tuesday.

This would mean that the “two apps will finally sync up the “already viewed” status of cross-posted stories so the users don’t have to watch already re-runs anymore,” stated techcrunch in its report.

If the feature is launched fully, it will save a lot of time of all the users. It will also give a boost to the total number of stories available on Instagram.

According to a Facebook spokesperson, the company is now formally testing the cross-posting feature to make it easier to share moments with the people who matter to the user, as people might have different audiences and followers on Facebook versus Instagram. Facebook will continue to explore options for simplifying and improving how Stories work across its apps.

Currently, Instagram Stories can be shared to Facebook Stories, but the reverse is not possible. The feature was added on October 2017.

Addition of the latest option would allow Stories to be shared interchangeably from one social media app to another.

The screenshot of the Facebook-to-Instagram cross-posting feature was posted by Jane Manchun Wong, who regularly discovers new social networking features ahead of their release. The feature is accessible to testers via the Story Privacy settings page in the Facebook app, where one would find a new “Share Story to Instagram” toggle.

(With input from agencies)