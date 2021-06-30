Facebook has announced a set of publishing and subscription tools, bulletin to support these creators in the US and promote independent writers.

The social media behemoth said that Bulletin will include support focused on content creation, monetisation and audience growth.

“The popularity of our local Groups and Pages has shown us that people are hungry for locally relevant, longer-form content produced by expert and authoritative voices,” the company said in a statement.

“Through Bulletin, we want to make Facebook a better place for these creators, and unify our existing tools with something that could more directly support great writing and audio content from podcasts to Live Audio Rooms all in one place,” it added.

Each Bulletin creator will have a standalone website under their brand and will be able to customise their publication’s name, logo and colour palette.

The company said it will include tools to distribute podcasts in addition to long-form writing, including externally-hosted podcasts and additional audio features coming soon.

The bulletin will integrate with Facebook Pages to enable publishing across various multimedia formats.

The company said it is also planning to roll out new investments, products and services aimed to support more independent writers and experts this year.