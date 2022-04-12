For easy train bookings, redBus launches ‘redRail’

On Tuesday, online bus ticketing platform redBus has launched a standalone lite app called ‘redRail’ with an aim to make the online railway travel booking experience better.

Last year, redRail had already launched an in-app feature on redBus that will be now accessible on all mobile devices, including entry-level Android OS smartphones.

According to reports, Prakash Sangam, CEO of redBus said, “redRail is a rail ticket booking service launched by redBus, in collaboration with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), as the authorised partner. All of IRCTC’s scheduled train services, which include about nine million daily seats, are available for booking on the redRail app,” Sangam mentioned that the app has been designed keeping in view the issues faced by users across the country.

He further added, “For example, it is tested to operate smoothly, and book IRCTC Train Tickets, even in low internet bandwidth areas, on phones with low memory configuration and those running older Android versions. In addition to booking and viewing the tickets on the redRail App, customers can also check PNR confirmation status and live location of the train.”

“The app will keep the user updated periodically when there is a material change in the ticket confirmation status,” he said.

The company said that it plans to soon launch the app in leading Indian languages to help users book travel in their native languages.

(Inputs from IANS)