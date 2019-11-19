Location-based dating app Tinder on Tuesday announced the launch of a new unique in-app user experience “Festival Mode” in India.

The app’s new mode will allow users to add a badge to their profile which shows the festival they plan on attending, and will prioritize potential matches who are going to the same one. You can even find attendees from around the world who are located outside of your distance preferences.

“We know our diverse community values connecting over shared interests, and with Festival Mode we are introducing an innovative new way for Tinder users to make IRL connections,” Taru Kapoor, GM, Tinder and Match Group said in a statement.

“Tinder is a reflection of its community, and as our members seek new, varied experiences, we are excited to be there to enable more meaningful connections,” she added.

After festivals including EDC Las Vegas, Bonnaroo, British Summer Time and EDC, Orlando, Festival Mode will have its debut in India with Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Pune.

(With input from agencies)