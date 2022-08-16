Dell XPS 13 laptop launches in India

US multinational technology company Dell on Tuesday launched a new XPS 13 laptop in the Indian market. The 13 inches Dell laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel EVO processor with 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Dell XPS is priced at Rs 99,990, the newly-launched laptop is available on the company’s official website and selected Dell outlets. .

“At Dell Technologies, our mission is to provide consumers with PCs that are an extension of their personalities and help them get things done seamlessly. This approach is exemplified by our new XPS 13,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, MD and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India.

The laptop is weighing 1.17 kg and 0.55-inch thin, the new XPS 13 laptop comes with a four-sided ‘InfinityEdge’ display and a Full HD+ screen. Which can produce 500 nits of brightness.

It also offers ‘Eyesafe’ technology which intelligently manages light energy at the source, reducing harmful blue light without compromising the visual experience.

This laptop houses a 51Whr battery, and uses ‘Express Charge 3’ technology, which can charge up 80% of the battery in less than an hour, the company claimed.

The motherboard is redesigned and it is 1.8x smaller than the one found in the previous XPS 13 (2021).

(inputs from IANS)