With an aim to aid and scale up the cyber security status for the start-ups, India Accelerator has launched a cyber-security accelerator Cipher.

“The application process for Cipher begins on February 17, 2020, and closes on March 20, 2020. The cohort is scheduled to begin on April 6 with demo date of July 18, 2020,” India Accelerator said in a statement.

The company helps start-ups to grow. It provides mentorship, network, technology, peripheral services like legal, financial and so on.

According to the company, a cyber security accelerator program like Cipher holds importance in the recent times as India’s cyber security market is expected to register an annual growth of 15.6 per cent and rise to $3.05 billion by 2022.

“Cipher offers open participation for seed start-ups who can show some substantial traction to show their proof of concept. The focus areas of this program are mobile security, fintech security, IoT Security, advanced phishing attacks prevention and automation on compliance enforcement,” it said.

(With input from agencies)