Crypto platform WazirX to add profit & loss feature

In keeping with Diwali celebrations and upholding the trend of giving its consumers a flawless cryptocurrency experience, India-based crypto exchange platform, WazirX, has introduced the much anticipated Profit & Loss function.

Users have been eagerly awaiting for the release of this feature for a while, and when it was made available for beta testing, they gave the crypto platform their feedback.

The WazirX product team has refined and improved the feature in response to user feedback and suggestions in preparation for rolling it out to all users.

The add-on function attempts to improve the trading experience and helps users see how much money they have made and lost when using WazirX to transact in cryptocurrencies.

The function reduces the time users had to invest in manually calculating their gains or losses after viewing the trade report.

Users can now view their portfolios using absolute P&L, the average buy for each asset, and numerous additional sophisticated P&L calculation models.

The feature shortens the work the users had to put in to calculate their profits/losses manually after looking at the trading report.

Users can now see their portfolios with the absolute P&L, average buy for every asset, and various other advanced models to calculate P&L. The feature has a simple but powerful UX design. Moreover, the ‘P&L View’ can also be customized for the assets/tokens.

Commenting on these initiatives, Rajagopal Menon, VP Marketing, WazirX, said, “Profit & Loss are part and parcel of any market, and the crypto market is no stranger to it. Being a younger asset class, the market volatility in the crypto market is extremely high. To ensure that our traders have – a wider outlook while they invest in assets and also awareness about the performance of their portfolio holdings so that they can easily plan their next move in the market, we have introduced the much-anticipated P&L feature.”