Indian government along with all the state governments, police force, medical professionals and other essential service personnel are working hard to combat the coronavirus and keep the countrymen safe. Now it seems like ‘common’ people have joined the forces and have decided to contribute to the cause in their own way, as government’s ‘Aarogya Setu’ mobile app that tracks coronavirus patients, has recorded 75 million downloads till date, official data showed on Friday.

The statistics were shared by Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) officials with Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre during a review meeting held earlier in the day.

“The minister was informed that 75 million people have already downloaded Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. He called this app one of the most important tools in fighting COVID-19 and one of the lifelines for common people during this global pandemic. He asked the officials to make all-out efforts to popularise the app,” MeitY said in a statement.

Dhotre discussed opening of information technology (IT) and IT-enabled service (ITeS) companies gradually after the lockdown.

“He expressed that in this time of crisis, the Government of India is working ceaselessly under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the statement said.

Highlighting the role of the extensive network of CSCs across the country, the minister said that their services might also be tapped for providing telemedicine services, especially in remote parts, during this moment of crisis. This will bring much-needed relief to the people who are finding difficulty in accessing medical services during the ongoing lockdown.