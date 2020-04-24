Coronavirus has taken everyone under its sway. It has made everyone to lock up inside their homes and the shutdown seems nowhere to end anytime soon. While it has all the negative points, there are some positive things that have been taking place every now and then. And to a surprise, everyone is welcoming it with a big heart.
Today, we are talking about the life-changing incidents that have been taking place in our celebs. From bringing estranged couples together to encouraging stars to become corona warriors, the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown period is changing reality for many celebrities, and they are embracing it with an open mind.
Take a sneak peek into some of those changes:
Estranged by love, united by lockdown
For many estranged couples, lockdown spelt truce. Celebrity exes, including Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan; Imtiaz Ali-Preety Ali; Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, are spending the lockdown together with their children, and making the most of it. Their social media handles are a glimpse into how they are spending their time together.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
Celebs turn corona warriors
Apart from extending monetary help in the fight against the pandemic, some stars are joining the battle as corona warriors. Like actress Shikha Malhotra, who worked with Sanjay Mishra in Kaanchli Life in a Slough, is currently working as a volunteer at a hospital in Mumbai to fight against coronavirus, and actor Ashish Gokhale is also working at a private hospital treating the coronavirus patients. In the West, actor Sean Penn has partnered with authorities in Los Angeles to run a coronavirus testing centre.
#lockdownday29 #coronafighternurse #onduty My #littlechampion baby boy #Mohammad 🥰😘🤗He is #back to #home #fullyrecovered #safe 🤝 he is ever since very #strong & #courageous 😍 Lots of love from both of us to all of you💞 to be seriously #homequarantine #startingthedayright with new #hope #positivevibes #memories in all the tough times #relief #specialbond #affection 👩🏻⚕️with my #strongest #youngest 7months 💫👶🏻#coronafighter of Hindi Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey Hospital🙌🏻when he use to smile at me that increases my #faith gave me #strength 🙏🏻will keep serving the nation👩🏻⚕️🙌🏻we will win this #battle against #covid19 Please follow #meestayinghome Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @narendramodi @cmomaharashtra_ @uddhavthackeray @adityathackeray @who @indian_nursing_council @amitabhbachchan @katrinakaif @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @akshaykumar @kartikaaryan @anupampkher @dedipya_official @shobha_official
Taking precautions, but fashionably
Supermodel Naomi Campbell went viral when she was spotted wearing a hazmat suit, a surgical mask and rubber gloves at an airport to guard herself against the coronavirus. And that’s not it. Celebrities are taking all the precautions to protect themselves from getting the disease, while staying stylish and glamorous. Kim Kardashian West has also been spotted wearing masks and gloves.
Apart from this, the stars are also keeping their fans and followers updated about how they are spending their time in lockdown, from their work out schedule to kitchen escapades to new found love for gardening.