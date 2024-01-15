Conclave to showcase intricate relationship between science and media

The India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023 is to present the Science & Technology Media and Communicators Conclave from January 18-19 at THSTI-RCB Campus, Faridabad.

It is an unprecedented event that brings together the realms of journalism and scientists. This conclave aims to showcase the intricate relationship between science and media, shedding light on new trends, challenges, and the future of this dynamic partnership.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, will inaugurate the event, setting the tone for insightful discussions.

William Selvamurthy, President, Amity STI Foundation will deliver a keynote address. Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR, Praveen Ramdas, National Secretary, Vijnana Bharati and Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR will grace the event.

Key Takeaways of this event is to facilitate meaningful discussions between mainstream journalists and science practitioners/scientists; to delve into the scope and challenges of science journalism, providing valuable insights; to provide learning to journalism students about the intricacies and ethical aspects of science reporting.

This conclave promises to be a convergence of intellect, fostering collaboration and understanding between journalism and science communication. Journalists, scientists, and media students are invited to be part of this transformative event.

The Science Media Communication Cell (SMCC) at CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication & Policy Research (NIScPR) is coordinating and facilitating the media coordination and publicity of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023.

The key objective of the SMCC is to disseminate and showcase R&D breakthroughs and scientific achievements of India on various platforms of media.